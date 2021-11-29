Broadcast daily on Business Day TV
Intra-African Trade Fair
Business Day TV attends this international trade fair held in Durban in November 2021
The Intra-African Trade Fair, held in Durban between November 15 and 21, has been hailed as a positive endorsement of the ability of the province of KwaZulu-Natal to host an international event and of SA's support of the rapid growth of the African Continental Free Trade Area.
Business Day TV attended the trade fair, where nearly 8,000 government, business, small-business and entrepreneurial leaders came together to talk about trade and doing business.
EPISODE 1: Zinathi Gquma speaks to Neville Matjie, CEO of Trade & Investment KwaZulu-Natal, about the province taking advantage of IATF opportunities, and catches up with the Pan African Chamber of Commerce and Industry.
EPISODE 2: Gquma speaks to KwaZulu-Natal premier Zihle Zikalala about how industries can make the mot of trade opportunities and interviews an Eastern Cape car maker about export opportunities.
EPISODE 3: Day three of the IATF focused on opportunities for women in business across Africa. Gquma speaks to the UN Women programme in Africa and a woman entrepreneur in the Nigerian skincare industry.
EPISODE 4: On day four of the IATF, the International Trade Centre shared expertise with small-business owners in Africa, and efforts to support the youth were in the spotlight. Gquma speaks to entrepreneurs showcasing their products.
EPISODE 5: On day five of the IATF, entrepreneurs from all over Africa were making deals and forming partnerships. Gquma speaks to Brand SA and the US Commerce Department about international priorities and catches up with entrepreneurs running unique businesses.
Q&As
SA's department of trade industry and competition attended the IATF, focusing on growing exports and outward investments from SA. Zinathi Gquma talks to Willem van der Spuy, acting deputy director-general of export development and outward investment.
Business Day TV speaks to Nhlakanipho Nkontwana, head of the KwaZulu-Natal department of economic development, tourism and environmental affairs, about the 2021 IATF in Durban.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.