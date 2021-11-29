The Intra-African Trade Fair, held in Durban between November 15 and 21, has been hailed as a positive endorsement of the ability of the province of KwaZulu-Natal to host an international event and of SA's support of the rapid growth of the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Business Day TV attended the trade fair, where nearly 8,000 government, business, small-business and entrepreneurial leaders came together to talk about trade and doing business.