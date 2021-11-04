Television Shows

Business Q&A: Discovery discusses retirement in SA

In a seven-part series, Bronwyn Seaborne speaks to Guy Chennells of Discovery about the retirement landscape in SA

04 November 2021 - 08:59 Business Day TV
Guy Chennells, head of product for employee benefits at Discovery.
Image: Supplied

In this seven-part series, Business Day TV's Bronwyn Seaborne and Guy Chennells, head of product for employee benefits at Discovery, review the state of retirement savings in the country.

IN THIS EPISODE: A review of the SA retirement savings landscape

More episodes:

IN THIS EPISODE: Everything you need to know about saving for retirement.

IN THIS EPISODE: How your health needs and longevity affect your retirement planning

IN THIS EPISODE: Standalone retirement funds and umbrella funds in the SA market

IN THIS EPISODE: Why South Africans don’t engage with their retirement savings

IN THIS EPISODE: Why early withdrawal from a retirement fund is often not an ideal move

IN THIS EPISODE: The relevance of a benefit scheme when it comes to retirement planning

