No confidence vote against Zuma will fail, again, says Gwede Mantashe
The vote of no confidence in president Jacob Zuma has no chance of succeeding‚ the ANC said on Tuesday.
ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe said calls for President Jacob Zuma to resign were "premature and unfounded".
He said the vote of no confidence the DA was planning to call for in Parliament was "an annual frivolous ritual" that was fast losing its meaning.
The National Assembly elected President Zuma, it also has a duty to remove him from office when he works for himself and not SA. #ZumaOrSA pic.twitter.com/RjazaD9cyM— Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) November 8, 2016
"The discussion of the vote of no confidence has no chance of succeeding‚" Mantashe said.
He told journalists that the party’s national working committee had met on Monday to discuss‚ among other issues‚ the state capture report‚ funding for higher education and the parliamentary motion of no confidence against Zuma.
The meeting‚ he said‚ was scheduled and not out of the ordinary.
The recommendations made by the office of the public protector in the state capture report were "inconclusive"‚ Mantashe said.
"The ANC is of the view that the recommendations are inconclusive and contain no guilty finding on any party."
Mantashe said the party supports the setting up of a judicial commission of inquiry as recommended by the public protector.
TMG Digital
