JONATHAN JANSEN: Prisons are like schools, except your chance of passing matric may be better

It is true. There are 183 inmates from 13 schools ready to write the 2019 national senior certificate (NSC) examinations. These prisoners set the bar high. Oops, wrong word. They are behind bars. But you know what I mean — these are smart inmates. The pass mark for criminals was 77.3% in 2018. That’s higher than the average pass rate for four of the nine provinces among those who remain uncaptured.

Perhaps this is the solution to the low pass rates in SA schools. Lock up the kids. Wait, before you dismiss the idea, think of the many advantages. There is little by way of distraction like computer games or cellphones or 24-hour television. It is hard to lose a book taken from the prison library and your card surely cannot expire before you do, unless a tattooed chap called Spyker gets to you first.

There’s an upside to sending your child to prison school. As a parent you don’t have to pack lunch; free meals is your portion. Who better to mark your scripts than an official from a “corrections” department? Unlike the situation in many of our dysfunctional schools, your tutor shows up — even if he is a prison guard doubling as a mathematics instructor.

Maths. These inmates should be good at the subject. I mean, they all belong to a set of numbers — the 26s, the 27s and the 28s. I lost track of which number gang does what but some do commerce, others do sex and the third does, gulp, murder; which is how many of them got there in the first place. In any case, maths is about numbers and I would give the hoodlums Jonny Steinberg’s frightening prescribed book called, you guessed it, The Number.

It is in prison classes that you can kill two birds with one stone. OK, kill is a bad choice of words in this place. What I mean is you can drill inmates for the final exams in life sciences even as you prepare them for life on the outside through life orientation. Which raises an interesting question for me as a former biology teacher: how do you do laboratory dissections with a group of inmates? The “bio” teacher could so easily be misunderstood by instructing the student inmates to proceed with a kidney dissection. You can imagine a slow learner immediately digging into a classmate’s back with the scalpel before becoming aware of the sheep kidneys on the tray.