Thuli Madonsela pledges to honour court’s demand to keep report safe

President Jacob Zuma and Co-operative Governance Minister Des van Rooyen’s court bids to interdict the release of the public protector’s state capture report will be heard on November 1, the Pretoria High Court ruled on Friday.

Meanwhile, Thuli Madonsela has given an assurance that the report will not be released. The court ordered that it must be "preserved and kept in safekeeping".

Its imminent release led to a last-minute political showdown that played itself out in an urgent court case, with opposition parties the EFF, United Democratic Movement (UDM), Congress of the People (COPE) and DA all seeking to have their say.

The report is the outcome of an investigation into complaints of an inappropriate relationship between Zuma, other state officials and the Gupta family.

Madonsela’s counsel, Azhar Bham, said the report did not make any findings or recommendations against Van Rooyen.

After his assurance that the report would not be released, EFF counsel Tembeka Ngcukaitobi made a new application, on behalf of the EFF, asking the court to order that the report be released immediately.

He expressed a concern that if there was a delay the report would never see the light of day.

Judge Dawie Fourie suggested a preservation order — to keep the report safe pending a decision of the court. Most of the parties agreed to this plan, with Bham calling it "prudent".

Van Rooyen’s counsel, Stephan du Toit, said the court should not make an order that would bind incoming public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane "when she is not here".

But Fourie said the office of the public protector was represented in court.