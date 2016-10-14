WATCH: Zuma puts his interests above SA’s, says Trevor Manuel

ROB ROSE: I suppose the first question I wanted to ask you is, you touched on it while you spoke, about the interdict launched just before the session started, against the public protector in her last couple of hours in office from the Presidency. I suppose I wanted to get out thoughts on how this plays out and I think it touches very neatly with your thoughts on leadership and certain crises that cause people to look inwardly as opposed to outwardly for the good of the country?

TREVOR MANUEL: I was pretty struck, I think it was yesterday when there was such a strong overlap between an argument by the president about this inquiry into state capture, and how he was insistent on getting the statements by all who had delivered statements to the public protector. And then within hours a firm of attorneys called Van Der Merwe, acting on behalf of the Guptas, arguing exactly the same. It almost suggested to me that the arguments were captured along the line as well.

But it is very worrisome when a head of state does not respect the independence of Chapter 9 institutions. This year has seen, I don’t know how a court would respond to the interdict applied for, but this year’s been rather significant in the context of dealing with the Chapter 9 institutions in general and the public protector in particular. We need to remind ourselves of the origin of some of these things. It starts out with an application in the Western Cape High Court about the appointment of a certain Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng and a report by the public protector. That then gets rolled into something that also relates to Nkandla as it was reported to the public protector. And the views of the court were abundantly clear that you can’t disregard the findings of the public protector, but you may take them on judicial review. The tragedy at the present is that Thuli Madonsela ends her term of office tomorrow. She may not issue a report on Saturday or beyond. She has to issue the report, so when a head of state says, I don’t want you to issue the report, because effectively that’s the consequence of an interdict against the public protector.

I take the view that says that the oath of office of the president, which was the finding of the Constitutional Court on the 31st March, but if you look at the oath which is also contained in the Constitution, the president will do all in his power to advance that which is in the interests of the republic, and do all that he can to oppose that which harms the image of the republic. I think our Chapter 9 institutions advance our collective interests. So here again you have a head of state who places his own interests above those of the republic. I take a very grim view of that.

TIM COHEN: You’ve joined a group the Save SA group that is calling for the president to stand down. If we assume that he doesn’t, what is the plan B? Is there one and specifically, because we represent business publications, I wondered whether you thought, what you thought business people should do, or business organisations should do? What should their response be?

TREVOR MANUEL: I think the statement issued by Lawson Naidoo (a member of the Save SA steering committee) last week came too soon because I don’t want our interest to be combined in a kind of #ZumaMustFall. Because I happen to be of the view that many of our problems are now far more systemic than a focus on a single individual. And the reason why in the talk this afternoon, and I’m talking about a national conversation, it’s because that’s what we must have. You see, in the references (historian) Tony Judt talks about reinvigorating our national conversation and we can’t do it by abandoning it.

Now when we drafted the National Development Plan (NDP) which recently celebrated its fourth birthday and everybody knows that we have, but too few people do much about the implementation. One of the core issues under, broadly, a theory of change, is active citizen, and I fervently believe that there are things that we have to do, and sometimes there will be small victories.

Let me take one of the subjects which was called into question under the rubric of corruption, pay for jobs in education, it sounds bizarre but it becomes that horrible in SA. I think that the report by Prof John Foreman, because it’s kind of buried out there somewhere because Sadtu (South African Democratic Teachers Union) doesn’t want us to talk about it, but you can access the report and we need to do something about it. Our problem is that there is this big divide in education between schools in leafy suburbs and schools in townships and rural areas. And part of the divide is in some of the schools, school governing bodies work and they work remarkably well and for the bulk of no-fee schools they don’t work.

Now if you can score big victory by encouraging a community to support parents who will become the parental part of the school governing body and you begin to turn those schools around, you’ve got active citizens who are planning victories and I think many of our victories will be planned in a kind of way. And it’s those voices, and I think business in much the same way, Tim, must be able to respond. And I know that there’s been a remarkable support of business for (Finance Minister) Pravin Gordhan. The difficulty that Pravin will have going forward is that beyond the 2nd of November he’ll be completely untouchable. It’s actually a very strange issue. It’s very strange because the president has said he is not the most qualified and the deputy minister of finance has come out very publicly and announced what happened to him at a certain house of the setting sun in Saxonwold. And he hasn’t been touched and I think it’s an indication of the fact that there’s actually a lot more room for people to articulate rules and be heard on a range of issues.

And then you can come back to that other quote by Tony Judt that says democracy doesn’t mean being left alone, it’s about your ability to articulate a view that is different and be able to stay the course....