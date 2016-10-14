WATCH: Zuma puts his interests above SA’s, says Trevor Manuel
Former finance minister Trevor Manuel speaks to Business Day editor Tim Cohen and Financial Mail editor Rob Rose about perceived state capture and the problems facing SA at the launch of the new-look Business Day and Financial Mail.
ROB ROSE: I suppose the first question I wanted to ask you is, you touched on it while you spoke, about the interdict launched just before the session started, against the public protector in her last couple of hours in office from the Presidency. I suppose I wanted to get out thoughts on how this plays out and I think it touches very neatly with your thoughts on leadership and certain crises that cause people to look inwardly as opposed to outwardly for the good of the country?
TREVOR MANUEL: I was pretty struck, I think it was yesterday when there was such a strong overlap between an argument by the president about this inquiry into state capture, and how he was insistent on getting the statements by all who had delivered statements to the public protector. And then within hours a firm of attorneys called Van Der Merwe, acting on behalf of the Guptas, arguing exactly the same. It almost suggested to me that the arguments were captured along the line as well.
But it is very worrisome when a head of state does not respect the independence of Chapter 9 institutions. This year has seen, I don’t know how a court would respond to the interdict applied for, but this year’s been rather significant in the context of dealing with the Chapter 9 institutions in general and the public protector in particular. We need to remind ourselves of the origin of some of these things. It starts out with an application in the Western Cape High Court about the appointment of a certain Mr Hlaudi Motsoeneng and a report by the public protector. That then gets rolled into something that also relates to Nkandla as it was reported to the public protector. And the views of the court were abundantly clear that you can’t disregard the findings of the public protector, but you may take them on judicial review. The tragedy at the present is that Thuli Madonsela ends her term of office tomorrow. She may not issue a report on Saturday or beyond. She has to issue the report, so when a head of state says, I don’t want you to issue the report, because effectively that’s the consequence of an interdict against the public protector.
I take the view that says that the oath of office of the president, which was the finding of the Constitutional Court on the 31st March, but if you look at the oath which is also contained in the Constitution, the president will do all in his power to advance that which is in the interests of the republic, and do all that he can to oppose that which harms the image of the republic. I think our Chapter 9 institutions advance our collective interests. So here again you have a head of state who places his own interests above those of the republic. I take a very grim view of that.
TIM COHEN: You’ve joined a group the Save SA group that is calling for the president to stand down. If we assume that he doesn’t, what is the plan B? Is there one and specifically, because we represent business publications, I wondered whether you thought, what you thought business people should do, or business organisations should do? What should their response be?
TREVOR MANUEL: I think the statement issued by Lawson Naidoo (a member of the Save SA steering committee) last week came too soon because I don’t want our interest to be combined in a kind of #ZumaMustFall. Because I happen to be of the view that many of our problems are now far more systemic than a focus on a single individual. And the reason why in the talk this afternoon, and I’m talking about a national conversation, it’s because that’s what we must have. You see, in the references (historian) Tony Judt talks about reinvigorating our national conversation and we can’t do it by abandoning it.
Now when we drafted the National Development Plan (NDP) which recently celebrated its fourth birthday and everybody knows that we have, but too few people do much about the implementation. One of the core issues under, broadly, a theory of change, is active citizen, and I fervently believe that there are things that we have to do, and sometimes there will be small victories.
Let me take one of the subjects which was called into question under the rubric of corruption, pay for jobs in education, it sounds bizarre but it becomes that horrible in SA. I think that the report by Prof John Foreman, because it’s kind of buried out there somewhere because Sadtu (South African Democratic Teachers Union) doesn’t want us to talk about it, but you can access the report and we need to do something about it. Our problem is that there is this big divide in education between schools in leafy suburbs and schools in townships and rural areas. And part of the divide is in some of the schools, school governing bodies work and they work remarkably well and for the bulk of no-fee schools they don’t work.
Now if you can score big victory by encouraging a community to support parents who will become the parental part of the school governing body and you begin to turn those schools around, you’ve got active citizens who are planning victories and I think many of our victories will be planned in a kind of way. And it’s those voices, and I think business in much the same way, Tim, must be able to respond. And I know that there’s been a remarkable support of business for (Finance Minister) Pravin Gordhan. The difficulty that Pravin will have going forward is that beyond the 2nd of November he’ll be completely untouchable. It’s actually a very strange issue. It’s very strange because the president has said he is not the most qualified and the deputy minister of finance has come out very publicly and announced what happened to him at a certain house of the setting sun in Saxonwold. And he hasn’t been touched and I think it’s an indication of the fact that there’s actually a lot more room for people to articulate rules and be heard on a range of issues.
And then you can come back to that other quote by Tony Judt that says democracy doesn’t mean being left alone, it’s about your ability to articulate a view that is different and be able to stay the course....
ROB ROSE: I was going to ask … you talked about how a lot of companies have now come out in support of Pravin Gordhan. You serve on boards now — do you feel (I have a sense myself) that corporate SA has been far too passive in letting the political situation unravel and not taking a firm enough stance earlier? But perhaps I’m mistaken, is your sense that the corporate sector is doing enough, that it’s outspoken enough, it’s doing the right things, and not just behind the scenes? I feel like there needs to be overt leadership so society sees what business is doing and sees business taking a stand? Do you think that’s a reactionary view?
TREVOR MANUEL: I think it is true to say that capital is cowardly … capital never hangs around for the fight, it doesn’t sort of get in there and get down and dirty in a fight, it leaves. And whether this be in the context of cross border floats, it doesn’t like uncertainty, it leaves...and the problem about a vested sort of national capital in a country like ours is it won’t stand up to a fight. There’ve been many concerns about this. Partly because people respond to issues that we can see, so when a minister accompanies a prospective purchaser of a mine to Switzerland … there’s something fundamentally wrong with that equation. And mining still being the heart of our economy … if licences are withdrawn, as they are threatened from time to time, then I think it becomes a very costly exercise.
And so many parts of our economy, whether it’s been in telecommunications or fisheries, or agriculture or mining, the list is pretty long where people require licences to operate. And in the absence of clear rules, there are huge problems. Just last week I was speaking at a conference on mining here in Johannesburg and I made a point about what happens in the Department of Mineral Resources, where it’s abundantly clear that the regulations are applied quite unevenly. And I make the example of a phosphate mine that is being developed right on the southern tip of the Langebaan lagoon, which is a very fragile ecosystem. By the time the mining permit was granted the environmental impact assessment hadn’t reached the Department of Mineral Resources and they’re mining in a very sensitive area without a water licence.
Now how do these things happen? Why are we as quiet about them when we know that they are happening? And so you see, when you’ve got uneven application of law and regulation then people become scared, because then policy fails and favours take over. And that I think is one of the issues that we need to actually focus on, to ensure that all business has an even chance as they proceed.
TIM COHEN: If you had five minutes of face time with President Zuma, what would you say to him?
TREVOR MANUEL: I would say to him that the only thing we have that binds us together is our Constitution, because it sets out what we must become. I didn’t go into the preamble. The preamble commits us, amongst other things, to raise the living standards of each citizen and to free the potential of each person. That’s big. You can’t do that unless you are concentrated on what the needs of people are and whether you are actually discharging that obligation to raise the living standards of people.
You can’t free the potential if you have an education system that is actually set up to fail the children of the poor. You can’t do that. Leave aside the politics of everything else, you fail at that, you fail in our Constitution because the Constitution also — its complex but it gives us other rights as part of our national identity. One of those rights is the ability to speak freely in all 11 of our official languages. All of those things are contained but it works because you respect it. There are rights and obligations.
And then I would say to him, I’m happy to take you through a lengthy discourse on where we fail our Constitution. And if we fail our Constitution we come back to that point that Will Hutton raised, where we look at our past because that’s where glory is and we are incapable of inspiring people with the hope about their future.
I start there and I end with [how people] fight to improve on their lives and to see opportunities for their children. It’s very basic, everybody is like that in the world. And people have spoken. I’ve said very publicly that the ANC has now lost the urban working class. So we can feel good about in aggregate terms we still have Ngcobo Ngcobo and Cofimvaba and parts of the Vhembe district and so on, we can feel good about that. But actually what matters in a country that has an economy like ours is structured, is what happens to the voice of the urban working class.
It’s old in the tradition of the ANC. Those early relations with the ICU (Industrial & Commercial Union), Clements Kadalie, it goes back to all of those times, goes back to the struggle of workers, and if you’ve lost that, what do you have left?
And then I will say to him, if you are incapable of understanding the import of this, step aside for others who can, because you are then an impediment to the values articulated in our Constitution.
Hopefully David Mahlobo is listening and will take this tape and play it to the President.
