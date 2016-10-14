Des van Rooyen details Thuli Madonsela’s allegations against him

Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Des Van Rooyen has disclosed in court papers correspondence detailing the “key allegations” upon which he was implicated in the Public Protector's state capture investigation.

These included that the Gupta family knew beforehand of his appointment as finance minister in December 2015 and that, on his appointment, he arrived at the National Treasury with advisers “aligned to the Gupta family”.

However, Van Rooyen strenuously denied the allegations and the Public Protector's counsel also told the court that her report — finalised, signed but as yet unreleased — did not make any findings or recommendations against Van Rooyen.

The investigation was to look into complaints of inappropriate relationship between President Jacob Zuma, other state official and the Gupta family. It was planned to be released on Friday but delayed after two last-minute interdict applications, by President Jacob Zuma and Van Rooyen.

The letter sent by Public Protector Thuli Madonsela to Van Rooyen on October 10 was a notice in terms of the Public Protector Act that he was implicated in evidence before her.

In it she refers to advisers, allegedly aligned to the Gupta family, Ian Whitley and Mohammed Bobat.

Madonsela said it was alleged that one of them, “under your direction or control”, asked a member of National Treasury for “information on the SAA Airbus swap deal, amongst others”.

The SAA swap deal refers to a transaction between SAA and Airbus, in which SAA board chairwoman Dudu Myeni tried to renegotiate, inserting a middleman, and was stopped by former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene.

Van Rooyen responded that the SAA allegations were “false an baseless”.

“In any event, I am not clear why (if this indeed happened) asking a member of National Treasury for such information leads you to draw negative inference against me,” said the minister in a letter on October 12.

Van Rooyen said Madonsela's notice letter made it “clear” that she had already made findings against him and that her notice was only “to give a false sense that you have complied with the act by affording me a reasonable opportunity to respond”.

He also described Madonsela's letter as a set-up.

The correspondence was attached to Van Rooyen's interdict court papers.

After the Public Protector gave an assurance in court that the report would not be released for the time being, both interdict applications were postponed until November 1.

The court ordered that the report must be preserved and be kept in safekeeping.