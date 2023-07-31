Scenic views, security and eco-conscious living at KZN's Seaton Estate

The KwaZulu-Natal north coast, encompassing Ballito and beyond, has established itself as one of the top growth nodes in the country, driven by its remarkable population growth and capital appreciation over the past decade.

The allure of coastal living, top-rated schools, and a vibrant lifestyle has drawn people from diverse backgrounds, spurring a surge in property demand and making the north coast an ideal target for investment.

One of the region's prominent features is its gated estate developments, offering accessible and well-managed retail, commercial and tourism precincts. Investors and homebuyers can choose from a range of lifestyles and price points, while enjoying the assurance of security and a host of sustainability features in the newer estates.

According to a Lightstone property report, the number of freehold sales in Ballito estates surpasses the sales outside estates by 40%, while the average price of a freehold home in an estate is 168% higher than a home located outside an estate.

This trend continued in Salt Rock with freehold sales in estates surpassing sales outside estates by an impressive 219%, with the average price of a freehold home in an estate being 33% higher than one outside an estate. This makes gated estates a highly sought-after option for discerning investors looking for exclusive environments.