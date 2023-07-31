Scenic views, security and eco-conscious living at KZN's Seaton Estate
The KwaZulu-Natal north coast, encompassing Ballito and beyond, has established itself as one of the top growth nodes in the country, driven by its remarkable population growth and capital appreciation over the past decade.
The allure of coastal living, top-rated schools, and a vibrant lifestyle has drawn people from diverse backgrounds, spurring a surge in property demand and making the north coast an ideal target for investment.
One of the region's prominent features is its gated estate developments, offering accessible and well-managed retail, commercial and tourism precincts. Investors and homebuyers can choose from a range of lifestyles and price points, while enjoying the assurance of security and a host of sustainability features in the newer estates.
According to a Lightstone property report, the number of freehold sales in Ballito estates surpasses the sales outside estates by 40%, while the average price of a freehold home in an estate is 168% higher than a home located outside an estate.
This trend continued in Salt Rock with freehold sales in estates surpassing sales outside estates by an impressive 219%, with the average price of a freehold home in an estate being 33% higher than one outside an estate. This makes gated estates a highly sought-after option for discerning investors looking for exclusive environments.
“The investor appeal of the north coast, and in particular Seaton Estate, extends beyond local borders, captivating overseas investors who recognise the potential it offers. The allure of this region stems from its prime location, security, amenities and increasing property values. It’s because of this we are seeing an influx of between 45 and 65 families moving into the region monthly,” says Murray Collins, head of Collins Residential.
The quality of life on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast is exceptional, with 82% of residents in Ballito leading an active lifestyle — according to a Roots 8.0 survey — indicating a focus on health and wellbeing. The presence of top-notch educational institutions, such as Umhlali Primary School, and renowned private institutions such as Curro and Ashton International College, are also major attractions for families relocating to the area.
Sitting head and shoulders above most, Seaton Estate, developed by Collins Residential, embodies the epitome of investment potential in this burgeoning region. Spanning an impressive 1.1km stretch of pristine beachfront access, Seaton Estate offers world-class lifestyle facilities — catering to the demands of residents and visitors alike.
Our vision is to create a self-sustaining community that embraces eco-friendly practices and offers an unparalleled lifestyle experienceMurray Collins, head of Collins Residential
Its unique proposition lies in its unwavering commitment to environmental conservation and sustainable living, making it a compelling choice for eco-conscious investors.
“Seaton Estate has been thoughtfully designed to cater to the needs of a growing population while maintaining ecological balance,” says Collins.
“Our vision is to create a self-sustaining community that embraces eco-friendly practices and offers an unparalleled lifestyle experience.”
Offering over 1,000 residential opportunities for potential investors, Seaton Estate presents an array of land options integrated with rehabilitated green spaces and lush coastal forests. The estate's 26km of running and cycling trails cater to fitness enthusiasts and outdoor lovers, while the world-class equestrian facility and Seaton Country Club attract those looking for premium recreational activities.
Seaton Estate enjoys reciprocity with the Zululami Luxury Coastal Estate, providing residents with access to additional lifestyle facilities such as clubhouses, fitness centres, and fine dining establishments in the Wetlands Clubhouse. This interconnected community enhances Seaton's value proposition for investors.
Collins Residential has played a pivotal role in elevating the north coast's infrastructure. Its commitment to enhancing the region includes the tarring of the P228, commonly known as the Flag Farm Road, and the construction of a new south-facing N2 interchange. Such developments not only benefit the residents of Seaton Estate but also unlock opportunities for the surrounding area.
