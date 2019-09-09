MARIKA SBOROS: How much exercise is too much?

All doctors worth their medicinal salts prescribe exercise as an essential part of healthy lifestyle habits for all their patients. But do they really know who benefits most from exercise? Just as importantly, do they know how much exercise is too much?

A vast body of evidence shows that staying physically active helps people live better, longer. Exercise improves symptoms of a wide range of chronic conditions, from arthritic conditions and asthma to type 2 diabetes, hypertension (high blood pressure) and cardiovascular disease (CVD — heart disease and stroke).

Until now, though, no studies have looked specifically at which groups of patients are most likely to benefit most. A new, large, cohort study suggests that it is CVD patients.

The study is published in the European Heart Journal and was presented at the recent European Society of Cardiology Congress in Paris. Many of the researchers are South Korean, from Seoul National University. They say that their findings can be applied globally because the role of physical activity in CVD is common to all populations.

They compared the effects of exercise on the risk of death in a cohort of healthy participants and a cohort of participants with pre-existing CVD. Data show that individuals with cardiovascular disease benefit more from exercise than healthy individuals. The data also show that the more that heart patients exercise, the better.