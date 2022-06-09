A holistic treatment approach can help you quit smoking, successfully

It can be difficult to quit the habit of smoking, but there are now innovative interventions that can help. Discovery Vitality has partnered with leading global smoking cessation partner, Quit Genius, to offer members treatment at no cost.

The treatment includes one-on-one coaching support, cognitive behavioural therapy and biological therapy.

It is estimated that 22% of the global population (1.3-billion people) use tobacco. Data, as well as real-life experience, indicate that most smokers want to quit and are aware that it negatively effects their lives, health and families. However, fewer than one in 10 smokers succeed each year.

What goes wrong?

Smoking is highly addictive because of the nicotine found in cigarettes. As with drugs such as cocaine and heroin, nicotine activates the brain’s reward circuits. However, the effect of nicotine wears off quickly, leading people to feelings of withdrawal, such as irritability and anxiety.

This motivates them to light up another cigarette, and so the cycle continues. People can quickly become addicted to smoking and suffer both physical and psychological withdrawal symptoms when they try to stop.