A holistic treatment approach can help you quit smoking, successfully

It can be difficult to quit the habit of smoking, but there are now innovative interventions that can help. Discovery Vitality has partnered with leading global smoking cessation partner, Quit Genius, to offer members treatment at no cost.
The treatment includes one-on-one coaching support, cognitive behavioural therapy and biological therapy.
It is estimated that 22% of the global population (1.3-billion people) use tobacco. Data, as well as real-life experience, indicate that most smokers want to quit and are aware that it negatively effects their lives, health and families. However, fewer than one in 10 smokers succeed each year.
What goes wrong?
Smoking is highly addictive because of the nicotine found in cigarettes. As with drugs such as cocaine and heroin, nicotine activates the brain’s reward circuits. However, the effect of nicotine wears off quickly, leading people to feelings of withdrawal, such as irritability and anxiety.
This motivates them to light up another cigarette, and so the cycle continues. People can quickly become addicted to smoking and suffer both physical and psychological withdrawal symptoms when they try to stop.
The harmful effects of smoking on physical health are well known, including the substantial increase in the risk of developing lung cancer, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (a chronic lung disease that makes it difficult to breathe) and coronary heart disease, among others.
Tobacco use is responsible for 8-million deaths each year worldwide, with 1.2-million of these being non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke.
The right support increases the chances for success
Understanding that professional support and proven cessation interventions can significantly improve a smoker’s chance of quitting successfully, Discovery Vitality has searched for a viable solution to help tackle the addiction to nicotine.
Quit Genius is powerful solution that uses technology, psychology and pharmacology to help people quit. Quit Genius is a technology-enabled digital clinic, which confirms a 52% quit success rate in helping smokers kick the habit for the long term.
The mobile app features a multi-pronged solution, offering dedicated support for smoking cessation intervention.
Recent research confirms the efficacy of the Quit Genius programme which includes:
- A Quit Coach, who is an accredited cessation specialist providing one-on-one support
- Virtual cognitive behavioural therapy, delivered via bite-size audio sessions and interactive exercises to help members learn new techniques to deal with their craving triggers
- Tracking tools to monitor triggers, number of cigarettes smoked, money saved and health progress
- Advice and usage guidance for nicotine replacement therapy, which manages withdrawal symptoms and side effects
The programme is comprehensive, and has worked for thousands of former smokers worldwide. Valued at about R4,000 a year, Discovery is providing this to Vitality members at no cost, with the commitment to helping members to quit smoking.
The aim is to reduce the myriad and well-known negative health effects of tobacco use. Click here to sign up.
This article was paid for by Discovery Vitality.