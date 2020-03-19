Lifestyle / Arts & Entertainment CHRIS THURMAN: Art helps us to interrogate our climate of isolation Pebofatso Mokoena is fascinated and revulsed by attempts to pack humans into spaces that should not contain them BL PREMIUM

This is a devastating time for artists and for the industry that sustains them. The “gig economy” is a catch-all phrase, but most performing artists have always lived more or less gig to gig. Closing theatres and concert venues is a necessary coronavirus public health measure but it means that many artists, their income already precarious, are now facing a precipice.

It remains to be seen whether the SA state will find methods to sustain artists during this period. Other countries have announced government support, but implementation seems impossibly complicated: who gets money, how and how much? Our department of arts & culture has shown itself inept in so many ways over the years that artists, organisations and institutions will not expect rescue from that quarter.