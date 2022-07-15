Restoring hope and the SA economy through challenging times

The post-pandemic period has been challenging for SA, characterised by constrained supply chains, rising interest rates, growing inflation and rising inequality.

This year, the annual Sunday Times Directors Event, in partnership with BCX, discussed this important issue and focused on reigniting the spirit of Ubuntu. Now in its eighth year, The Directors Event, dubbed SA’s largest board meeting, has become an important platform for dialogue and debate between the public and private sectors. It shines the spotlight on major issues of the day, said Sunday Times editor, S’thembiso Msomi.

Jonas Bogoshi, CEO of BCX, said the event was an important platform for leaders to listen and reflect. “Critically, it’s also an opportunity to ask a fundamental question: What can we do to make things better?,” he said.

Imtiaz Sooliman, founder and chair of Gift of the Givers, delivered this year’s keynote address.

Established 30 years ago, Gift of the Givers is the largest and most comprehensive disaster response organisation in the world. It provides unconditional assistance to the needy, irrespective of race, religion, colour, class, political affiliation or geographic location.

Since its establishment it has delivered life-saving goods and on-the-ground support in more than 43 countries around the world, including in SA. Most corporate social responsibility initiatives “don’t have a clue” and “don’t address the real issues”, said Sooliman.

Food insecurity has become a real problem. In provinces such as the Eastern Cape, children are dying of hunger. When people have no dignity and are hungry, they lose hope. If leaders want to make a real difference, then they need to give people hope. This requires that we grow the economy and create more jobs, he said.

Sooliman reminded the audience that SA doesn’t belong to the government but rather to its citizens. “It's our responsibility to fix SA,” he said.

Political analyst Daniel Silke delivered the keynote analysis. He predicts ongoing supply chain disruptions and the frozen conflict in Ukraine will have global ramifications such as slow economic growth, inflation spikes, rising food prices and a changed global order.

While SA is likely to fare better than many economically, given the commodities it exports, the country’s ruling party is caught between its economic ties to the West and an emotional and ideological connection to Russia.

As the commodity boom tapers, it will need to bear in mind that it still requires foreign direct investment. SA only just made it to the top 10 of Deloitte’s 2022 Africa Investment Attractiveness Index, released this month. This indicates that more work needs to be done before the country successfully attracts investment.