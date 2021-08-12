WEBINAR | Why South Africans look to offshore investments to diversify wealth

Many South Africans are deciding to invest in second citizenship to diversify wealth and gain access to better business opportunities. Acquiring dual citizenship has been recognised as providing an insurance policy against unpredictability.

In recent years, St Kitts and Nevis has become a popular destination among Africans looking for a safe and secure route to a second citizenship. Since 1984, the dual-island nation has welcomed foreign investors and their families to become citizens once contributing to its Sustainable Growth fund under its Citizenship by Investment (CBI) programme.

An upcoming webinar with SA’s Business Day, in partnership with CS Global Partners, will explore St Kitts and Nevis’ CBI and the opportunities available to South Africans. Titled “Why South Africans look to offshore investments to diversify wealth in uncertain times” the webinar will take place on August 19 2021 where Les Khan, CEO of Citizenship by Investment Unit for the Government of St Kitts and Nevis will be joined by Micha Emmett, CEO of CS Global Partners and Maarten Ackerman, advisory partner and chief economist of Citadel.

The online discussion will look at why South Africans need to look to investing offshore and, in particular, why the St Kitts and Nevis CBI programme has become popular among South Africans looking to quickly gain dual citizenship and secure their familiy’s future and protect their wealth.

“CBI is a powerful tool that gives an individual and their family the label of being a citizens of the world because an alternative citizenship can give freedom to travel to business hubs and provides an additional layer of safety and security making it the best insurance policy for ones’s family.” says Emmett.

Applicants who successfully pass the meticulous multi-tiered vetting process unlock benefits from increased travel mobility to 156 destinations, including prominent business hubs in Europe and Asia and the right to live and work in the country. Lastly, the option to pass down citizenship for generations to come ensures that you can establish a legacy that will stand the test of time.

As much of the world continues to grapple with the spread of coronavirus and forced travel restrictions, now more than ever, it has become vital to have a plan b for when the next crisis hits.

Join us for this insightful Business Day Dialogues LIVE webinar, in partnership with CS Global Partners, to learn more about offshore investments to diversify wealth in uncertain times.

Event details:

Date: August 19 2021

Time: 12pm to 1pm (SAST)

Cost: FREE





Click here to register.