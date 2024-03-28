4Sight is growing at a reasonable pace, but don’t rush in yet
Though the turnaround is encouraging, there seemed to be a slowdown in its second six months
28 March 2024 - 08:00
Readers might note that, despite a downside prediction on technology group 4Sight Holdings, IM has not slapped a “sell” recommendation on the share.
That would have been unfair, because 4Sight, under CEO Tertius Zitzke and other key executives, have done awfully well to untangle and reposition the group that at one stage had gone very much awry. As recently as mid-June 2021, 4Sight was still priced for a worst-case scenario when the shares dipped below 20c...
