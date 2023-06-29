Special Reports

ANTHONY CLARK: Solid small caps show fight in tough times

Argent, CMH and Grindrod have all been through some rough cycles, but they’re still standing and looking strong

29 June 2023 - 08:00 Anthony Clark

In late May I took a day trip to Durban to see three corporates — Argent Industrial, Combined Motor Holdings (CMH) and Grindrod, all stocks I have covered for years.

Many analysts sit at their desks reading results and watching webinars. I’m not that clever and believe an analyst can only understand a company by kicking the proverbial tyres...

