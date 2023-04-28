Sasfin: Punished unfairly?

Investors in SA’s most expensively priced bank may be set for a long period of minimal returns as bad debts leap 80%
The second half of 2022 was tough on Sasfin: profit was down a fifth, the interim dividend was cancelled and its credit loss ratio spiked more than five times. The stock is now trading at less than half its NAV.
But how did Sasfin end up with a 20% dive in profits even as revenue increased by almost 13%? Credit impairments jumped significantly from 23 basis points (bp) to 130bp.
There are two reasons for this marked deterioration. First, the previous half-year’s figures included strong recoveries from defaulting clients which pushed down the credit loss ratio. Second, the Reserve Bank’s tightening of monetary policy by raising the repo rate by 425bp since November 2021.
This played out in Sasfin’s loan book, which saw an increase in the proportion of so-called stage 3 loans from 10.1% by end-June 2022 to 10.46% by end-December 2022 — that is a 3.4% jump in these loans that are considered “credit impaired”, according to Basel definitions.
This prompted the lender to state at the time of releasing its financial statements that it continues “to work closely with those clients with fundamentally strong business models who have faced cash flow pressures as a result of the economic challenges”.
But Sasfin has historically been built on capturing an important niche in the South African market, namely that of providing asset finance to companies, such as buying and leasing the point-of-sales systems in retailers, or “yellow” heavy-duty machinery used in construction and mining. There may be a couple of big-ticket names among their clients, but Sasfin has endeared itself to SMEs in South Africa since the 1960s when it morphed from a textile trading business into a discounter of invoices and post-dated cheques.
Such is the depth of Sasfin’s asset finance knowledge that it was the first to list a securitisation instrument on the JSE, back in 1991. This basically entails pooling the underlying loans (and assets) and selling it on to investors at handsome returns.
As a show of the resilient nature of South African businesses, Sasfin has been increasing its loan book — by almost a quarter to R8.9bn on December 31 from R7.2bn a year earlier
Fast-forward almost a decade and the Sassoon family, led by stalwart Roland Sassoon, ventured into wealth management with the acquisition of Frankel Pollak Securities, which was rebranded as Sasfin Securities. Around the same time, the bank got its banking licence.
The bank has been relatively idle over most of the past two decades as Sasfin focused on its wealth management and legacy asset finance businesses. And since it launched its transactional banking to the market in 2015, the cost of bringing a bank focusing on medium-sized businesses to the market has weighed on its performance.
However, the cost of starting up any bank is capital intensive: ask Discovery and soon Old Mutual. When you “nichefy” that bank into a sector that is struggling due to the government’s ineptitude at running the economy, it adds to the travails. SMEs are buckling or just about keeping their heads above water as rolling power blackouts, above-inflation minimum wage increases, the steep increase in the price of electricity (what little there is), high interest rates and surging fuel costs weigh them down. (Thankfully, and anecdotally, these small and medium-sized businesses seem to be very resilient in South Africa. They make a plan.)
As a show of the resilient nature of South African businesses, Sasfin has been increasing its loan book — by almost a quarter to R8.9bn on December 31 from R7.2bn a year earlier. Somewhere, someone still needs to borrow. This spike has led to a similar increase in Sasfin’s net interest income over the same period. And one of the reasons why the board canned the half-year dividend is to ride this momentum in lending to customers.
Compare this with Standard Bank’s business and commercial unit’s 11% increase in net loans and advances, and a 3% increase in credit impairments over the same period, then Sasfin’s loan book growth doesn’t look too shabby. Its loan growth to businesses outpaced the largest lender on the continent by a magnitude of two. This Standard Bank unit’s credit loss ratio came in marginally lower at 111bp compared with Sasfin’s 130bp.
Where a difference between the two banks’ loan books do surface relates to the proportion of stage 3 loans of the total loan book: for Standard Bank’s business lending it was 6.5% and for Sasfin it was 10.46% on December 31. Similarly, the value of those loans that are backed by fixed assets are 62% at Standard Bank and 41% at Sasfin.
The latter can get away with this lower figure due to it being more closely involved in its clients’ businesses. Also, Standard Bank’s loan book is spread over about 20 nations in Africa, whereas Sasfin has a strong focus on South Africa.
On the loan book side, the jump in credit loss ratio points to a normalisation following the pandemic clawbacks. However, investors should keep an eye out for this figure. Hopefully, the government’s infrastructure boost — when there is electricity — will support some of Sasfin’s construction clients. Thus, a more than 50% discount on its NAV is a bit of a stretch.
