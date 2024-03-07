BACKSTORY: Zinhle Simamane of Traxtion

Zinhle Simamane, CFO of international business at Traxtion. Picture: Supplied
What’s your top tip for doing a deal?
Be clear about what it is that you want out of the deal, and work fairly and steadfastly towards accomplishing that without compromising yourself.
What was your first job?
It depends on what age you’re looking at. If it’s my very first job, then babysitting two little girls from when I was 15 years old. If it’s my first professional job, then tutoring/teaching at Master Maths during university. My first corporate job was as a trainee article clerk at PwC.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I can’t remember how much I earned from my babysitting and Master Maths jobs, but it was enough to boost my high school allowance and supplement my varsity excursions respectively. At PwC, it was just under R10,000, and I probably spent it celebrating on a night out with my friends.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
Focus on the work and delivery (because you are there to do a job), but don’t forget the importance of human connections and building meaningful relationships.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
The state of education. More needs to be done to ensure that students of all ages — children, teenagers and older ones — can obtain a robust, quality education and, specifically for the older youth, upskill themselves without socioeconomic burdens.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I’m quite athletic and have played netball all my life, including indoor netball at a provincial level (until my right knee said: “No more, ma’am”).
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
I invested money in a friend’s business that provided short-term loans with collateral from clients. They promised incredible returns in a short time, which sounded like perfection to my then naive ears. Let’s just say that if something sounds “too good to be true”, it probably is. There was a happy ending in that I did manage to recoup my funds eventually.
Regardless of what is happening to you, especially during tough times, the world simply keeps spinning and life goes on
What’s the best investment you’ve made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My education. I’ve spent years investing in knowledge and learning through a combination of strategic education choices — such as pursuing my chartered financial analyst qualification after my chartered accountant CA (SA) designation — and making use of learning opportunities presented throughout my life, from attending winter school during grade 11 to participating in a 14-month sponsored executive development programme. I have interacted with a variety of people who have been important to personal development and building networks. Being successful at investing in one’s learning is not due to luck, but the right attitude and inclination. Though a degree of luck is required for access, it’s ultimately you who determines your success (or perceived failure).
What’s the best book you’ve read in the past six months, and why did you like it?
I recently read Homegoing by Yaa Gyasi and thoroughly enjoyed it. It’s a compelling tale of multigenerational lineage and history with impeccable story-telling from a young black woman author. I loved her writing style and the glimpses of the various characters throughout the tale all woven together so cleverly. After ending each chapter, and even upon completing the book, my only critique is that there wasn’t more of it to read.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
People will disappoint you and let you down. And regardless of what is happening to you, especially during tough times, the world simply keeps spinning and life goes on. It may feel like everything should stop, but it doesn’t, and neither should you — just keep pressing on.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“Let’s take this offline.” It feels like the dreaded “We need to talk” and can be anxiety inducing.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
I jumped out of a plane at Traxtion’s 35th birthday. It was thrilling and I would highly recommend it.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
Invest in the education of our youth, because they are the future of our country.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.