Lesaka: Are the bulls sneaking into Lesaka’s kraal?
Southern Africa CEO Lincoln Mali is upbeat about the fintech business with its strong position in the informal economy
29 February 2024 - 05:00
Fintech group Lesaka, driven by demand in the informal sector, has turned the corner and is geared for its next phase of growth. That’s the message from management and investors who have backed the group to transcend its scandal-ridden past.
“The underlying businesses are growing… which tells you that the turnaround is real,” Lincoln Mali, CEO for Southern Africa at Lesaka, tells the FM. “This turnaround looks sustainable and when you look at it quarter on quarter, you’re seeing the growth in very difficult times.”..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.