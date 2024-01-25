It’s into the deep end for new Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser
He has a lot to deal with as he takes the helm, but at least the currents are in the company’s favour
In-trays don’t get much fuller than those of the new Gold Fields CEO Mike Fraser. A delayed gold project in Chile, an incomplete joint venture in Ghana, a brand new executive committee and a work culture described in a recent self-appointed study as “bullying” towards women and minorities.
The mining firm had been under the watch of interim CEO Martin Preece for a year. Some analysts sympathised with Preece after he wasn’t given the job full time as he wanted. But the reality of caretaker managers is that the company loses strategic direction eventually. Perhaps Preece’s candidacy suffered during the extended period during which Gold Fields sought a replacement for Chris Griffith, its last “full-time” CEO...
