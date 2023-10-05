Malls are still making moolah
JSE-listed shopping centre owners have released a surprisingly resilient set of trading figures despite the immense pressure on consumer wallets
05 October 2023 - 05:00
Fears that load-shedding, high interest rates and surging living costs would curtail sales at malls across South Africa and cause a spike in empty shops have yet to materialise.
In fact, the latest Clur Shopping Centre index, which gathers data from more than 100 shopping centres, shows that trading density growth (sales/m2) — a key metric that tracks changes in consumer spending at shopping centres — is outpacing inflation. ..
