Mortgage defaults spike as rate hikes bite
Is the housing market heading for widespread distressed selling and repossessions? The banks say no
17 August 2023 - 05:00
The extent to which cash-strapped consumers are feeling the pain of the 40% rise in debt repayment costs since November 2021 is underscored by the most recent mortgage default data.
Absa, the second-largest home loan lender in South Africa after Standard Bank, this week reported a 258% year-on-year surge in credit impairments in its R298bn mortgage book for the six months to June — from R272m to R975m. ..
