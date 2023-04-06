The technology group has been forced to reveal more details about its secretive PIC settlement, thanks to the JSE
I was at a conference recently where much of the discussion was about taxes and death, the death part being about what happens with your money when you die. The primary focus was on our offshore assets with the assumption that we already have a local will, but what about an offshore will?
In the past decade, investing offshore has become an absolute breeze. We each get a R1m allowance which requires no paperwork or trips to the South African Revenue Service (Sars). Add to that the fact that local brokers make offshore investments as easy as literally a few clicks of your mouse. ..
PERSONAL FINANCE
SIMON BROWN: Death and (offshore) taxes
Dying’s not fun, especially if your offshore paperwork is a mess. You won’t be around to lament your lack of organisation, but your heirs will be. Here are a few things to do
