YOUR MONEY: Are SA RAs still worth it?

The rand, like other emerging market currencies, has been pummelled by the strong dollar. And unless the Fed changes its tone, further volatility - and interest rate hikes - await local investors
An Eastern Cape judge is set to rule within days on how Intercape has been almost run out of business by mafia-style taxi organisations
SPONSORED | The brewing and beverage company’s flagship wine brand, Nederburg, received the prize for best overall achievement and the trophy for top SA producer
Looking to enrol for an MBA? There are some important questions to ask before you start the application process – starting with why you want the qualification in the first place
With headlines shouting how SA has become lost to our own brand of the Cosa Nostra, it's intriguing to see what has become of the real home of the Mafia, Sicily
Question:
Are SA retirement annuities (RAs) worth it with the tax saving on the first R350k? There comes a point where the low local return very quickly negates tax savings. Should one just pay one’s tax and invest offshore?
— Johan K
Answer:
An RA is a powerful financial product. It is loaded with excellent tax savings and can go a long way towards helping investors save for retirement. But RAs have fallen victim to high costs by some product providers, and poor local markets over the best part of a decade now. Yet they remain a potent financial product.
Understand the tax benefits
Consider a taxpayer who earns taxable income of R1.5m a year and contributes R350,000 to an RA. Assume the RA’s performance is 4.5% a year (the average balanced fund returns over the past seven years, less fees). The taxpayer would pay R143,500 less tax, so their RA contribution would effectively be R206,500 (R350,000 minus R143,500). After a year the RA is worth R365,750 (77% up on the R206,500 effective investment contribution). If the portfolio grows at 4.5% a year for five years its value will be R436,000, which is a return of 16% a year on the R206,500 investment. If local RA returns normalise to 9% a year net of fees, the effective return increases to 21% a year because of the tax deduction.
Local vs offshore returns
Local markets have underperformed recently, but longer-term returns look different — and better. In future RA funds can invest up to 45% offshore, so the local-vs-offshore debate is losing relevance in the retirement investment space. This does not matter if the investor plans to retire offshore.
— Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge Mahura Investments
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
READER LETTER OF THE WEEK
YOUR MONEY: Are SA RAs still worth it?
Retirement annuities provide many benefits for investors, but is having them a good idea in the long run? Here are some considerations
Question:
Are SA retirement annuities (RAs) worth it with the tax saving on the first R350k? There comes a point where the low local return very quickly negates tax savings. Should one just pay one’s tax and invest offshore?
— Johan K
Answer:
An RA is a powerful financial product. It is loaded with excellent tax savings and can go a long way towards helping investors save for retirement. But RAs have fallen victim to high costs by some product providers, and poor local markets over the best part of a decade now. Yet they remain a potent financial product.
Understand the tax benefits
Consider a taxpayer who earns taxable income of R1.5m a year and contributes R350,000 to an RA. Assume the RA’s performance is 4.5% a year (the average balanced fund returns over the past seven years, less fees). The taxpayer would pay R143,500 less tax, so their RA contribution would effectively be R206,500 (R350,000 minus R143,500). After a year the RA is worth R365,750 (77% up on the R206,500 effective investment contribution). If the portfolio grows at 4.5% a year for five years its value will be R436,000, which is a return of 16% a year on the R206,500 investment. If local RA returns normalise to 9% a year net of fees, the effective return increases to 21% a year because of the tax deduction.
Local vs offshore returns
Local markets have underperformed recently, but longer-term returns look different — and better. In future RA funds can invest up to 45% offshore, so the local-vs-offshore debate is losing relevance in the retirement investment space. This does not matter if the investor plans to retire offshore.
— Craig Gradidge, investment and retirement planning specialist at Gradidge Mahura Investments
YOUR MONEY: Guaranteed pensions vs living annuities: what to pick
YOUR MONEY: How do I move my pension?
YOUR MONEY: What can you do if your RA costs appear to be on an inexorable climb higher?
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.