×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

THE G SPOT

Tiger Brands: bad luck or bad management?

Tiger’s shares are under fire again after the group recalled Purity Essentials baby talc that contained traces of asbestos

BL Premium
15 September 2022 - 05:00 GIULIETTA TALEVI

It’s the last thing that Tiger Brands — still trying to salvage its reputation after the 2018 listeriosis scandal — needed: a recall of baby talc after traces of asbestos were found in the product. The recall is hardly on the scale of what unfolded at Johnson & Johnson. In August, the US pharmaceutical giant dropped its talc range amid a series of huge lawsuits alleging it spent decades hiding cancer risks linked to the baby powder. Still, the news drove skittish investors to dump Tiger’s shares last week, taking its year-to-date losses to almost 10%. The FM spoke to CEO Noel Doyle. 

How did this happen?..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.