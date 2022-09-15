There’s no clear winner yet in the battle for control of the platinum group, as Implats and Northam take it to the wire
It is extremely sad to see how the eThekwini municipality has deteriorated from an efficient, financially well-off entity 30 years ago to the bankrupt, useless council it is today
Two tech-savvy brothers began hustling at school; now they have bought SA’s biggest online ad website and are marketing to millions
Africa accounts for more than half of all global cashew nut production. But it isn’t benefiting as much as it could, in part because processing of the nuts is done elsewhere
Is it a sport? A fad? A fashion statement? Because locals are flocking to a game that has swept across Europe, SA operators are racing to keep up with demand
It’s the last thing that Tiger Brands — still trying to salvage its reputation after the 2018 listeriosis scandal — needed: a recall of baby talc after traces of asbestos were found in the product. The recall is hardly on the scale of what unfolded at Johnson & Johnson. In August, the US pharmaceutical giant dropped its talc range amid a series of huge lawsuits alleging it spent decades hiding cancer risks linked to the baby powder. Still, the news drove skittish investors to dump Tiger’s shares last week, taking its year-to-date losses to almost 10%. The FM spoke to CEO Noel Doyle.
How did this happen?..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
THE G SPOT
Tiger Brands: bad luck or bad management?
Tiger’s shares are under fire again after the group recalled Purity Essentials baby talc that contained traces of asbestos
It’s the last thing that Tiger Brands — still trying to salvage its reputation after the 2018 listeriosis scandal — needed: a recall of baby talc after traces of asbestos were found in the product. The recall is hardly on the scale of what unfolded at Johnson & Johnson. In August, the US pharmaceutical giant dropped its talc range amid a series of huge lawsuits alleging it spent decades hiding cancer risks linked to the baby powder. Still, the news drove skittish investors to dump Tiger’s shares last week, taking its year-to-date losses to almost 10%. The FM spoke to CEO Noel Doyle.
How did this happen?..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.