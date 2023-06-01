Features

Just dooiy it yourself with this app

The groundbreaking tech platform allows people from around the world to share DIY ideas without the need for high-speed internet connections, deep pockets or easy access to hardware stores

01 June 2023 - 05:00 Nick Dall

“Last year, my house was about to catch fire because of my gas stove,” says Nontobeko Alicia Sonjica, a resident of Solly’s Town informal settlement in the vicinity of Strand, near Cape Town. “Then I used that fire extinguisher and it really worked. I am very grateful for what that fire extinguisher did for me.”

In March 2022, Sonjica had attended a workshop where she learnt how to make a fire extinguisher using only a 2l cooldrink bottle, some vinegar, dishwashing liquid and bicarb, and a thin plastic bag. ..

