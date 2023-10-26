HYBRID EVENT | IXPs and data centres: powering SA’s digital future

Maximising Africa’s potential

Connect Africa, a Business Day Dialogue hosted in association with Open Access Data Centres (OADC), on November 7

Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of OADC and chair of the Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA), an influential industry group, will lead the conversation.

“This is a dynamic period for business in Africa, with transformation driving rapid expansion of the continent’s digital infrastructure”, says Coker.

“For the first time, Africa has the opportunity to leapfrog the world, maximise its potential and deliver economic growth by providing a digital infrastructure that will attract further inward investment, as well as enable local organisations to take full advantage of pan-African and global opportunities.”

The discussion will be guided by Aki Anastasiou, one of SA’s foremost futurists and technology influencers. He is known for his passion for innovation and digital transformation and their profound effects on both global citizens and businesses.

Whether you opt to attend the Connect Africa event in person or virtually, you’ll have the opportunity to join insightful discussions, discover the latest trends and advancements in IXPs, data centres and connectivity infrastructure, and find out more about the impact of broadband penetration on GDP growth, among other things.