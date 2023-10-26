HYBRID EVENT | IXPs and data centres: powering SA’s digital future
Discover how the convergence of IXPS and data centres can ignite business transformation at this insightful November event, hosted with Open Access Data Centres
Though digitisation is already transforming African economies in several ways, the continent’s digital journey is still in its infancy.
Business leaders have a pivotal role to play in advancing this journey through managed end-to-end digital connectivity solutions that will provide opportunities for Africans to build the businesses they want now and in the future.
By offering enhanced efficiency and increased affordability, solutions such as internet exchange points (IXPs) and sophisticated data centres can ignite business transformation, enabling African countries to become essential players in the global economy.
Africa has the opportunity to leapfrog the world, maximise its potential and deliver economic growth by providing a digital infrastructure that will attract further inward investmentDr Ayotunde Coker, CEO, Open Access Data Centres
Maximising Africa’s potential
The importance of IXPs and data centres in powering SA’s digital future will be unpacked during Connect Africa, a Business Day Dialogue hosted in association with Open Access Data Centres (OADC), on November 7 — register now to attend online or in person in Johannesburg.
Dr Ayotunde Coker, CEO of OADC and chair of the Africa Data Centres Association (ADCA), an influential industry group, will lead the conversation.
“This is a dynamic period for business in Africa, with transformation driving rapid expansion of the continent’s digital infrastructure”, says Coker.
“For the first time, Africa has the opportunity to leapfrog the world, maximise its potential and deliver economic growth by providing a digital infrastructure that will attract further inward investment, as well as enable local organisations to take full advantage of pan-African and global opportunities.”
The discussion will be guided by Aki Anastasiou, one of SA’s foremost futurists and technology influencers. He is known for his passion for innovation and digital transformation and their profound effects on both global citizens and businesses.
Whether you opt to attend the Connect Africa event in person or virtually, you’ll have the opportunity to join insightful discussions, discover the latest trends and advancements in IXPs, data centres and connectivity infrastructure, and find out more about the impact of broadband penetration on GDP growth, among other things.
Event details:
- Date: November 7 2023
- Time and location:
- In person in Parktown, Johannesburg: 9am-11.30am
- Online: 10am-11.30am
Click here to register for this event.
This article was sponsored by OADC.