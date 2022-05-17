×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
World / Asia

No infections for three days so Shanghai may start easing curbs

17 May 2022 - 09:18 David Stanway and Martin Quin Pollard
Workers set up barriers to seal off an area during lockdown, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, on May 16 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG
Workers set up barriers to seal off an area during lockdown, amid the Covid-19 pandemic, in Shanghai, China, on May 16 2022. Picture: REUTERS/ALY SONG

Shanghai/Beijing — Shanghai achieved on Tuesday the long-awaited milestone of three consecutive days with no new Covid-19 cases outside quarantine zones but most residents will have to put up with confinement for a while longer before resuming more normal life.

For other cities in China that have been under lockdown, a third day with no new cases in the community usually means zero-Covid status and the beginning of the lifting of restrictions.

The commercial hub of 25-million set out on Monday its clearest timetable yet for exiting a lockdown in its seventh week, but the plan was met with scepticism by many residents who have seen isolation extended time and again.

Shanghai plans to resume outdoor activities in stages, with some convenience stores and pharmacies reopening this week, but with most restrictions on movement remaining in place until May 21, after which public transport and other services will resume gradually. By June, the lockdown should be lifted, but residents will still be asked to get tested frequently.

More people were allowed out of their homes this week, with some joggers and dog walkers spotted. One man was seen fishing in the Shanghai river. But tall fences remained around many residential compounds and there were almost no private cars on the streets with most people still confined to their homes.

It was not clear how many shops reopened this week but in one positive sign, delivery apps showed more options for people to order from Tuesday.

A social media account ran by the Communist Party’s official People’s Daily newspaper posted photographs on Monday evening that it said it showed breakfast joints, restaurants and hairdressers opening up.

But one social media user described the post as “nonsense”."We have been locked in at home for two months. This story is meant for anyone else other than people in Shanghai.”

By Tuesday morning, the post had been deleted.

Hazmat suits

A video posted by another state-backed media outlet announced the reopening of an Alibaba Freshippo grocery store, showing about 10 members of staff in hazmat suits making heart shapes with their hands, but only two people who looked like shoppers.

A sign on the shop’s door said customers had to show a negative Covid test and a pass showing they are allowed out of home, among other requirements. Only 20 customers are allowed into the store at a time.

In all, Shanghai reported fewer than 1,000 new cases for May 16, all inside areas under the strictest controls. In freer areas, the ones monitored to gauge progress in eradicating the outbreak, no new cases were found for a third day.

Beijing’s latest daily caseload was 52, with authorities discovering a few dozen new infections on an almost daily basis despite gradually tightening restrictions over the past three weeks.

Dine-in services are banned in the capital, some malls and other businesses are shut, public transport curtailed and many residents have been advised to work from home.

Residents in some Covid-affected parts of Beijing’s Fengtai district were ordered not to leave their neighbourhoods, state television reported on Tuesday.

In Beijing’s largest district, Chaoyang, some compounds have closed side exits while main gates are manned by volunteers checking health credentials on the mobile app authorities use to track Covid.

Security personnel patrolled the banks of the nearby Liangma canal, which has become a picnic spot in recent weeks for residents not allowed to go elsewhere. Signs had been put up asking people to “avoid crowds, gatherings and eating together”.

Data this week showed the havoc wreaked on the economy by the lockdown in Shanghai and the curbs in dozens of other cities, with retail sales and industrial output plunging at their fastest pace in more than two years in April.

China’s uncompromising zero-Covid policy has placed hundreds of millions of consumers and workers under various restrictions at a time when the rest of the world is lifting them to “live with the virus” even as infections spread.

But the difficulty of eliminating new outbreaks, as shown by Beijing’s struggles, raises concern over the sustainability of any return to normal life in Shanghai and elsewhere once restrictions are lifted.

China’s unswerving commitment to the zero-Covid policy, no matter the economic costs, means questions over the outlook will linger.

“The pace of recovery is likely to depend on the speed of normalisation in Shanghai and Beijing and how fast confidence will return to the private sector,” Societe Generale strategists said in a note.

“On both points, the zero-Covid strategy could be a persistent drag.” 

Reuters

Beijing students protest Covid-19 restrictions

A video posted on Twitter shows students from Peking University protesting against restrictions, a sign of mounting frustration with the country’s ...
News
20 hours ago

Trade fight between US and China could ruin bid for vaccine patent waiver

But pharma groups may welcome the WTO fight, which say an IP waiver is unnecessary as the supply of Covid-19 vaccines outstrips demand
News
18 hours ago

Kim orders defence force to stabilise Covid-19 drug supplies

Vaccines are not reaching people timeously and accurately, leader tells emergency meeting
World
1 day ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Front lines shift in Donbas as Ukraine mounts ...
World / Europe
2.
Ukraine claims successes in the northeast as it ...
World / Europe
3.
Putin says Russia will respond if Nato arms ...
World / Europe
4.
Biden redeploys hundreds of US troops to Somalia
World / Africa
5.
Jersey court freezes $7bn of Roman Abramovich’s ...
World / Europe

Related Articles

Republished Xi speech signals urgency to boost Chinese economy

News

Shanghai starts reopening businesses after weeks of harsh lockdown

World / Asia

Shanghai aims to reopen on June 1 as lockdowns hit economy

World / Asia

Global leaders in new push to quell Covid-19 pandemic

News

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.