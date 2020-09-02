Companies / Telecoms & Technology

Netflix partners with broadcaster linked to Putin ally Yury Kovalchuk

The deal keeps Netflix in line with laws restricting foreign ownership of media operating in Russia

02 September 2020 - 16:25 Ilya Khrennikov
Netflix lost subscribers in the US for the first time since 2011. Picture: JAAP ARRIENS/NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES
Netflix lost subscribers in the US for the first time since 2011. Picture: JAAP ARRIENS/NURPHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

Netflix has struck a partnership with Russia’s National Media Group, a broadcaster linked to President Vladimir Putin’s billionaire ally Yury Kovalchuk, as it prepares to roll out a local-language service in October.

The partners will offer subtitled and dubbed Netflix series as well as some Russian content, and users will be able to pay in roubles, Netflix said in an e-mailed statement on Wednesday. The company has similar local-language services in countries including India and Malaysia.

The deal keeps Netflix in line with laws restricting foreign ownership of media operating in Russia, created in response to tensions with the US and Europe over its annexation of Crimea in 2014. National Media Group also runs Russian channels of Discovery and Sony. There’s also a separate law restricting foreign ownership of streaming services, excluding YouTube.

The Russian market for video-streaming services reached 18.6-billion roubles ($250 million) in the first half of 2020, led by local services Ivi.ru and Okko, according to researcher TelecomDaily.

Bloomberg

My Brilliant Career: Be driven by purpose — pandemic or not

Moyosola Kara is director of communications at 54gene, a health technology company
Careers
3 days ago

WATCH: How long can the Covid-19 tech rally last?

Michael Avery talks to panel about the role that the pandemic has played in speeding up the tech revolution
Companies
6 days ago

War for eyeballs hots up in SA’s television industry

Fantastic growth is in the tea leaves of local television broadcasters — but only if they can keep up by investing in digital platforms
News & Fox
1 week ago

DStv spends money making a new decoder, and that is a problem

As international players such as Netflix start investing in the continent, they do so with deeper pockets and lower legacy expenses.
Companies
2 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property
2.
Massmart CEO had better keep making his dollar ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
3.
Motsepe’s African Rainbow Minerals stashes cash ...
Companies / Mining
4.
NEWS ANALYSIS: Investors stack bets as banks with ...
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Balwin announces largest sectional title ...
Companies / Property

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.