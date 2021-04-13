WEBINAR | Unlocking the value of industrial digital transformation in SA

Covid-19 has accelerated how digital transformation might alter the future of work for companies in the oil and gas, MMM, petrochemical, food and beverage, and energy sectors. We live in an age of disruption, the demands on these sectors for high quality; uninterrupted supply makes digital transformation essential.

Industries now require digital and remote services to keep their operations and supply chains running optimally. This has significant impact on the engineering requirements and predictive maintenance planning of mission critical industrial assets.

Charting this new path requires industry leaders to re-evaluate the business models of today and tomorrow and challenge their conventional definition of productivity, without sacrificing production or profitability in the process.

Join AVEVA and IS3 at the Business Day Focus 4.0 LIVE as experts explore and discuss how digital transformation can help companies become more sustainable and profitable across engineering and operations, and maximise asset, production and supply chain performance.

This session we will explore:

The state of digital transformation in SA;

The priorities facing the industry right now;

How industries are measuring up in terms of digital maturity and how to move forward on the transformation journey;

The challenges organisations face in digital transformation; and

The technology enablers to deliver the data and insight enterprises need to empower the modern workforce.

Panel members include:

Bruce Whitfield – moderator

Julien de Beer – head of portfolio management: engineering business unit, AVEVA

Stan Devries – director digital acceleration consulting, AVEVA

Dion Govender – CEO: digital industries, EOH

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, April 28 2021

Time: 2pm – 3pm (SAST)

Location: online





