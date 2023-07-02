It’s unclear how the lapsing of the Botswana agreement without a new one in place will affect diamond mining operations
SAM MKOKELI: Mashatile’s lifestyle is cause for concern
Disillusioned with Ramaphosa, some are entertaining the idea of a Mashatile presidency. This has to be seen differently in the context of the caricature of a bunga bunga, entrepreneur-beholden lifestyle
Revelations about deputy president Paul Mashatile's lifestyle have gripped the political establishment. News24 published an article this week that painted a picture of a luxurious lifestyle somewhat similar to that of former Italian prime minister and media tycoon Silvio Berlusconi.
Wealth, women and sex scandals became synonymous with Berlusconi after revelations of so-called bunga bunga parties at his Arcore villa near Milan...
