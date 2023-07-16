SAM MKOKELI: Mashatile's coat starting to lose its shine
Since becoming deputy president, Paul Mashatile has been courting not only international and local investors but also controversy, and his lustre is beginning to pall
16 July 2023 - 07:49
Deputy President Paul Mashatile is in a spot, with ongoing exposés pointing to his lifestyle trends.
Some in his camp will say he can ride out the questions about his unexplained benefits, such as living in other people's luxurious homes. We don't know...
