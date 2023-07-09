SAM MKOKELI: Treasury balancing act as politicians put squeeze on
The ANC's manifesto may include the basic income grant
09 July 2023 - 07:06
Pretoria's technocratic dexterity will come under the microscope in the next few weeks as next year's budget is crafted. It is an “election budget” our technocrats will have to prepare, almost blind to what the politics side will throw up.
The ANC's manifesto is likely to be released in January, way too late for many meaningful changes. A welfare-based list of promises can be expected. They may include the basic income grant (BIG), which enjoys the support of President Cyril Ramaphosa...
