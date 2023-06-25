The public broadcaster won’t be profitable while it is tied down by red tape, says Madoda Mxakwe
The failed peace mission shows that Pretoria has no sense of its priorities, writes Sam Mkokeli.
Ntanga Madzivhandila is a group specialist for people data analytics at Nedbank
When the cost of failure is high, when lives could be at stake along with substantial investment, how do you calculate verifiable outcomes? Artificial intelligence (AI) is all very well when dealing with probabilities, but sometimes only certainties are good enough.
This was the daily challenge facing Neha Rungta when she worked at Nasa as a research scientist during the last decade. The solution was a discipline of AI called automated reasoning, which uses logic to generate proofs automatically from a set of known facts. Rungta holds a PhD in the subject...
ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Business gets access to space-age security
Tech excels in identity management, ensuring the right users have appropriate access to resources in a business
