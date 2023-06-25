Opinion

ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK: Business gets access to space-age security

Tech excels in identity management, ensuring the right users have appropriate access to resources in a business

25 June 2023 - 05:24 ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK

When the cost of failure is high, when lives could be at stake along with substantial investment, how do you calculate verifiable outcomes? Artificial intelligence (AI) is all very well when dealing with probabilities, but sometimes only certainties are good enough.

This was the daily challenge facing Neha Rungta when she worked at Nasa as a research scientist during the last decade. The solution was a discipline of AI called automated reasoning, which uses logic to generate proofs automatically from a set of known facts. Rungta holds a PhD in the subject...

