Let’s toast the way beer puts fizz in African growth
SAB and AB InBev are leveraging Africa’s newly declared free trade pact to boost a range of social and economic benefits
19 May 2024 - 07:50
As we commemorate Africa Month, it’s imperative to recognise the pivotal role of the beer industry in propelling the continent’s economic growth, particularly through initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).
Amid global economic challenges, Africa stands resilient, poised to outperform established economies and offering a promise of renewed economic growth. The African Development Bank expects the region’s economy to grow 3.8% this year, surpassing the global average; 11 of the world’s 20 fastest-growing economies are African, it says. ..
