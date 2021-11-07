ISAAH MHLANGA: The growth story Godongwana needs in his budget speech to be believable
Minister must show that Treasury is not anti-poor, guarantee fiscal sustainability, and move on already made plans
07 November 2021 - 07:03
On Thursday, finance minister Enoch Godongwana will table his maiden medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) amid several macroeconomic and market headwinds and worsening domestic socioeconomic conditions.
The short-term priorities are less of a headache. Tax revenues will outperform the 2021 February budget, and they must be split between extending the social relief of distress grant over a specified period, the 2021/2022 public sector wage deal and reducing debt issuance. ..
