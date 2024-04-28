Green property ‘will attract foreign investment to Africa’
Decarbonising the retail property sector on the continent over time will make African markets more appealing for foreign direct investment, says Olaotse Leepile, CEO of Novare, the African investment solutions provider
28 April 2024 - 05:42
Novare has struck a deal with the World Bank Group’s development institution, the International Finance Corporation (IFC), positioning it to significantly green its retail property portfolio across the continent...
