Big Read
Wars in Ukraine and Middle East show need for more intra-Africa trade
Wamkele Mene,secretary-general of African Continental Free Trade Area, says 35 countries are now trading under the agreement
10 March 2024 - 06:24
Conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East have disrupted global supply chains and are affecting food security in Africa.
The inflationary pressure brought about by these wars means the continent needs to boost food production and ramp up intra-Africa trade, says Wamkele Mene, secretary-general of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.