Business

FREE TO READ | Trade Finance Insights

Africa looks to collaboration between commercial banks and developmental financial institutions to bridge trade finance gap

23 February 2024 - 12:56
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/CHUANCHAI
Picture: 123RF/CHUANCHAI

It is estimated that one in every six African exporters fails to meet their export sales targets due to a lack of funding for the input, production and export stages of their operating life cycle.

The result culminates in a loss of about $50,000 per trade or per transaction, per small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) per year, according to the African Development Bank.

This inadequate financial support ultimately culminates in a trade finance gap of more than $8bn that the continent now faces, the bulk of which affects SMEs the most.

The establishment of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) plans to accelerate intra-African trade and boost Africa’s trading position in the global market by creating the world’s largest free trade area.

In addition, more developmental financial institutions working on the continent have developed and introduced supplementary trade and export finance programmes, on both a funded and unfunded basis.

Partnerships and collaboration between commercial banks and developmental financial institutions offers a strong prospect of bridging the trade finance gap and supporting SMEs and local corporates alike.

 

Browse through the pages below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

JOHN MARÉ: Setting up smart corridors will help get trade moving in Africa

There is a need to strengthen multimodal transport infrastructure and improve co-operation
Opinion
1 week ago

Investment in Central African railways seeks to bypass SA’s logistics woes

The US has been supporting the project linking DRC and Zambia to Lobito port in Angola
National
2 weeks ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Four signs it's high time to upgrade your ...
Business
2.
Risk and compliance returns must be submitted to ...
Business
3.
Business Day Legal Notices
Business
4.
Early snapshot of listeriosis effects on pork ...
Business
5.
State at odds with Forever Resorts over BEE ...
Business

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.