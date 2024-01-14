Summers hits ‘pause’ as PnP rethinks strategy
The QualiSave rebranding and other initiatives are on hold till March amid a management revamp
14 January 2024 - 06:39
Pick n Pay has put a hold on rolling out new stores and rebranding existing ones until March, as the retail giant’s new leadership team charts a strategy to give more power to newly appointed regional heads.
This week CEO Sean Summers, who rejoined the company three months ago after a 17-year interregnum, made changes to the top management team who will lead the fight to regain market share. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.