RGS slams ‘rush’ to hold Tongaat meeting
The Mozambican company, which is hoping to buy Tongaat, says the business rescue practitioners want to hold a key creditors meeting by the end of the week
17 December 2023 - 06:24
Mozambican company RGS, one of the bidders seeking control of troubled sugar company Tongaat Hullet, has criticised the business rescue practitioners (BRPs) for their “rush” to hold a creditors’ meeting to complete the sale of the company.
The Durban high court has ordered that the meeting, at which plans by RGS and the second Tongaat bidder, Vision Transactions, will be voted on, must be convened by January 11 at the latest...
