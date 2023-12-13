Gloves off in battle for Tongaat as RGS says it should be the only buyer
Mozambique group claims Robert Gumede’s Vision group has not secured an agreement with lenders
13 December 2023 - 05:00
Mozambican RGS Group says it is the only legitimate buyer of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett, because Robert Gumede’s Vision group has not put up the capital to buy the debt as initially planned.
The RGS business rescue plan is “undeniably the only valid business rescue plan in existence”, it said in court papers filed this week...
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.