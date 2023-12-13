Vote on Tongaat Hulett’s new owner postponed
The Industrial Development Corporation requires that the vote be held by January 15 as part of its R2.3bn debt package
13 December 2023 - 15:38
The vote to choose a new owner of sugar producer Tongaat Hulett will take place no later than January 11, according to a court order made by judge Rashid Vahed in the Durban high court on Wednesday.
The vote on the new buyer by creditors, who are largely banks, was first postponed from December 8 to December 14, but has now been postponed by the court to any date before January 11. ..
