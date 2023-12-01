Deflated November car sales put a dent in sector recovery
SA’s economic woes, the cash-strapped consumer, stage six load-shedding and supply chain disruptions at Transnet all contributed to falling sales
01 December 2023 - 18:02
Hopes that the SA new-vehicle market could recover to pre-Covid levels in 2023 are at risk after another deflating sales performance in November.
A total of 43,281 cars and commercial vehicles were sold last month — 13.4% fewer than the 49,986 of November 2022, according to data from industry association Naamsa on Friday. It was the fourth month in a row that comparative sales fell. After 11 months of 2023, the aggregate market totals 490,473. That’s only 0.5% ahead of the 487,836 at the same stage last year. At the end of October, the gap was 2.1%. ..
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Subscribe now to unlock this article.
Support BusinessLIVE’s award-winning journalism for R129 per month (digital access only).
There’s never been a more important time to support independent journalism in SA. Our subscription packages now offer an ad-free experience for readers.
Cancel anytime.
Questions? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now.