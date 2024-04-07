Gold Fields lists good and bad news
First gold production from Salares Norte is a milestone for the company
07 April 2024 - 05:41
Bullion producer Gold Fields poured its first gold from the Salares Norte mine in Chile this week, but warned that severe weather conditions in Australia and Peru, coupled with operational challenges in South Africa impacted production in the first quarter of 2024.
The group expects lower than planned gold production of between 460,000oz and 470,000oz in the first quarter of 2024 after the weather-related events abroad and a fatality that impacted “operational momentum” at South Deep outside Johannesburg. ..
