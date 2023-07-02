Farmers brace for arrival of El Niño in SA
The probability of below-average rainfall for summer crop production is very high for 2023 due to el Niño. However, this does not necessarily equate to a bad agricultural season it follows four years of heavy rain, say experts
02 July 2023 - 07:44
This summer's expected el Niño event could disrupt rainfall patterns and be devastating for producers, some of whom are desperate for above-average harvests.
The weather phenomenon usually means precipitation drops below the annual average by between 10% and 40%, with extended extended dry periods and the possibility of no rain at the times it is most needed...
