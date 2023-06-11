With its share price crashing, the telecom giant might become the target of more bidders — including rival MTN
The single biggest structural issue facing South Africa is the state of the state
Lizeth Kruger is the clinic executive at Dis-Chem
New research into jobs of the future has identified specialists in food production as among the crucial skills South Africa and other countries will need in the changing world of work, but some jobs that may become essential don’t even exist yet.
The Brics Business Council and the Food and Beverages Sectoral Education and Training Authority (FoodBev Seta) this week launched the Atlas of Emerging Jobs in the Food and Beverage Sector, which showed that equipment operational specialists, bio-nutritionists, integration software engineers and farm technicians are among the increasingly important skills in food production. ..
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Food for thought on jobs of the future
Research highlights the coming need for skills in food production
New research into jobs of the future has identified specialists in food production as among the crucial skills South Africa and other countries will need in the changing world of work, but some jobs that may become essential don’t even exist yet.
The Brics Business Council and the Food and Beverages Sectoral Education and Training Authority (FoodBev Seta) this week launched the Atlas of Emerging Jobs in the Food and Beverage Sector, which showed that equipment operational specialists, bio-nutritionists, integration software engineers and farm technicians are among the increasingly important skills in food production. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.