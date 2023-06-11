With its share price crashing, the telecom giant might become the target of more bidders — including rival MTN
The single biggest structural issue facing South Africa is the state of the state
Lizeth Kruger is the clinic executive at Dis-Chem
Christo van der Rheede, CEO of South Africa's largest agricultural federation, Agri SA, says the government's recently published draft rules introducing black shareholding requirements for new water use licences have less to do with transformation than with next year's elections, and will be “devastating” for local food production.
“The agri sector has always been committed to transformation in the space of water rights, but you cannot just dish out rights to access water on a populist basis. They must be allocated to farmers who use the water rights effectively and efficiently for the purpose of food production...
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Newsmaker
Race-based water plan will destroy agriculture: Agri CEO
Agri SA's CEO has criticised a draft proposal to include race-based conditions for water licences
Christo van der Rheede, CEO of South Africa's largest agricultural federation, Agri SA, says the government's recently published draft rules introducing black shareholding requirements for new water use licences have less to do with transformation than with next year's elections, and will be “devastating” for local food production.
“The agri sector has always been committed to transformation in the space of water rights, but you cannot just dish out rights to access water on a populist basis. They must be allocated to farmers who use the water rights effectively and efficiently for the purpose of food production...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.