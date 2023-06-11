Business

Farmers divided over new water licences proposal

It will devastate the sector, say commercial producers, but emerging farmers welcome the boost

11 June 2023 - 08:12

Commercial farmers say proposed regulations to introduce compulsory black shareholding requirements for new water licences could devastate the sector. But an association representing emerging farmers said such a move would help to level the playing field.

Potential policies that bring uncertainty to food production have added to the woes of the farming sector. Stats SA’s GDP data for the first quarter of 2023 shows that the agriculture and food production sectors contracted 12.3% — the worst quarterly contraction since 2021. ..

