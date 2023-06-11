With its share price crashing, the telecom giant might become the target of more bidders — including rival MTN
Commercial farmers say proposed regulations to introduce compulsory black shareholding requirements for new water licences could devastate the sector. But an association representing emerging farmers said such a move would help to level the playing field.
Potential policies that bring uncertainty to food production have added to the woes of the farming sector. Stats SA’s GDP data for the first quarter of 2023 shows that the agriculture and food production sectors contracted 12.3% — the worst quarterly contraction since 2021. ..
Farmers divided over new water licences proposal
It will devastate the sector, say commercial producers, but emerging farmers welcome the boost
