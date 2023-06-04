Business

Zeda adding new services to its vehicle rental portfolio

Company is taking advantage of growth opportunities, says CEO

BL Premium
04 June 2023 - 07:22 THABISO MOCHIKO

Zeda, which operates the Avis and Budget car rental businesses, is to expand into new areas to take advantage of growth opportunities.

Zeda, which was spun out of Barloworld, was previously reliant on the cyclical tourism market, but is now adding new services, including long-term monthly car rental for businesses and consumers; adding vans to its portfolio to cater to the demand from the courier industry; and increasing its focus in the commercial heavily vehicle market that is booming thanks to challenges with the rail network...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.