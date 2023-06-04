Madagascan telecom firm sees South Africa as the ideal springboard for further acquisitions on the continent.
Zeda, which operates the Avis and Budget car rental businesses, is to expand into new areas to take advantage of growth opportunities.
Zeda, which was spun out of Barloworld, was previously reliant on the cyclical tourism market, but is now adding new services, including long-term monthly car rental for businesses and consumers; adding vans to its portfolio to cater to the demand from the courier industry; and increasing its focus in the commercial heavily vehicle market that is booming thanks to challenges with the rail network...
Zeda adding new services to its vehicle rental portfolio
Company is taking advantage of growth opportunities, says CEO
