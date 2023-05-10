Business Day TV speaks to Joe Cavatoni of the World Gold Council
There's been no legislative intervention yet to implement the Zondo commission’s guidance on fairness towards bank clients
The finance committee is concerned that nothing concrete has been achieved after more than 10 years’ planning
Public enterprises deputy minister says the government is ‘open to debate’ on funding for ailing state-owned enterprises
The taxi-financier and second-hand car dealer hopes its SA Taxi unit will be profitable again in 2024
There is recognition and growing evidence that the country’s ongoing energy supply challenges are impacting on prices as well - Kganyago
Mudiwa Gavaza is joined by Darren Isaacs, founder and CEO of Makosi
KPMG in China and PwC in Hong Kong face scrutiny as US accounting watchdog PCAOB uncovers unacceptable shortcomings in their audits
Raynal only French referee while Joy Neville becomes part of the panel
International Motorcycling Federation deems his two-lap penalty served after he missed Argentina race due to a hand fracture
Cancer and lifestyle-related conditions have returned as the leading drivers of claims payouts according to life insurer Liberty’s latest statistics.
The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries, amounting to R26.85m every working day. That is a 31% drop from the R10.12bn paid out in 2021 and was driven largely by a significant fall in claims related to Covid-19 that fell to R449m in 2022 from R3.47bn in 2021...
Cancer displaces Covid-19 as main claims driver, says insurer Liberty
Worst of pandemic seems to be over, but it is blamed for lifestyle-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease
