Cancer displaces Covid-19 as main claims driver, says insurer Liberty

Worst of pandemic seems to be over, but it is blamed for lifestyle-related illnesses such as cardiovascular disease

10 May 2023 - 15:26 Garth Theunissen

Cancer and lifestyle-related conditions have returned as the leading drivers of claims payouts according to life insurer Liberty’s latest statistics.

The Standard Bank-owned group paid out R6.98bn in retail claims in 2022 to about 31,808 individuals and their beneficiaries, amounting to R26.85m every working day. That is a 31% drop from the R10.12bn paid out in 2021 and was driven largely by a significant fall in claims related to Covid-19 that fell to R449m in 2022 from R3.47bn in 2021...

